    Next ceasefire monitoring will be launched on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedverg will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16, 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border near the Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedverg will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

