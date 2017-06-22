 Top
    Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    The exercise will be conducted near the village of Tapqarakoyunlu

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ On 23 June 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village of Tapqarakoyunlu (Goranboy region).

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and representative of the High Level Planning Group (HLPG) Col. Iurii Dudchenko will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

