    Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Gennadi Petrica, Mihail Olaru will carry out exercise from territory of Azerbaijan
    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ On 25 October 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village Horadiz (Fuzuli region).

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Gennadi Petrica, Mihail Olaru and a representative of the High Level Planning Group Alexander Nepokrytykh will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster and a representative of the High Level Planning Group Patrick Farrelly will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

