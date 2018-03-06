Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of troops

 Top
    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 7, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Fuzuli region.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

