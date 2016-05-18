Next monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the Line of Confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, north of the village Bash Garvend, in Aghdam region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 19, 2016.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov and head of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), Colonel Hans Lampalzer will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Peter Swedberg, Simon Tiller and representative of the HLPG, Colonel Andrey Barashkin will participate on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.