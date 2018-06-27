Next ceasefire monitoring will be conducted on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ On 28 June 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.