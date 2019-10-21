Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on Contact line of Azerbaijan and Armenia armed forces

The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the Line of Contact (LOC) of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

On 22 and 23 October 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Khojavand and Aghdam regions.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia