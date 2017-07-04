OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact, near the village Ashagy Veysalli (Fuzuli region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 4.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.