OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends

https://report.az/storage/news/39b745d2687ab3238ac4bd3289d80789/7a919c11-b16f-41c6-8b18-102379aa6765_292.jpg
Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact, near the village Ashagy Veysalli (Fuzuli region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 4.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to the ministry, the exercise has ended with no incident.
