    Next monitoring will be held on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and Martin Shuster will carry out the exercise from territory of Azerbaijan
    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ On 31 August 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz region.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and Martin Shuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

