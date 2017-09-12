OSCE's next ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

https://report.az/storage/news/702e626615772aad96d65835469be3aa/558adeef-b444-4dc0-8392-86f69728ff84_292.jpg© Mod.gov.az
Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ// The ceasefire monitoring was held on the Line of Contact, near the village Alkhanli (Fuzuli region) in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 12.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
According to ministry, ceasefire exercise has ended with no incident.
News DepartmentNews Author