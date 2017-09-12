 Top
    OSCE's next ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

    The exercise was held near the village Alkhanli, Fuzuli region
    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ// The ceasefire monitoring was held on the Line of Contact, near the village Alkhanli (Fuzuli region) in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 12.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    According to ministry, ceasefire exercise has ended with no incident.

