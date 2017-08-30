OSCE Minsk Group's new co-chair: I look forward to opportunity to visit region - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ “I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as the U.S. Minsk Group Co-Chair. I traveled to Azerbaijan in the past, but not in my capacity as Co-Chair.”

Newly appointed U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer told in an exclusive interview to Report Information Agency.

"I look forward to an opportunity to visit the region and meet with officials on all sides at the earliest opportunity. I also look forward to participating in meetings with my fellow Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York in September,” Andrew Schofer stated.

The newly appointed co-chair highlighted that the United States remains firmly committed to the Minsk Group Process and helping the sides negotiate a lasting peace agreement based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act; in particular, the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination.

Notably, Andrew Schofer assumed office as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on August 28.

Earlier, he served as the charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna. In 2011-2014, he was the Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus and worked at the U.S. Embassies in Kuwait, Bahrein and Russia.