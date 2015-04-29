New military units of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Special Forces formed - VIDEO

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and first Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najm Sadigov visited military units. Report was told by the Defense Ministry.

After the national anthem played, the Minister of Defense presented the battle flag given to newly established military units by the decree of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to commanders.

After the solemn ceremony, the special appointed forces carried out variety of tasks on the action against ambush and implementation of tasks in near fights with the use of cold steel and rifle arms, helicopters and cars.