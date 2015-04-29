 Top
    New military units of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Special Forces formed - VIDEO

    Zakir Hasanov: Our armed forces received full military advantage by monitoring the situation along the frontline

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and first Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najm Sadigov visited military units. Report was told by the Defense Ministry.

    After the national anthem played, the Minister of Defense presented the battle flag given to newly established military units by the decree of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to commanders.

    After the solemn ceremony, the special appointed forces carried out variety of tasks on the action against ambush and implementation of tasks in near fights with the use of cold steel and rifle arms, helicopters and cars.

