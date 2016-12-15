New French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group met with Armenian president

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ New French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Stephane Visconti has met with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian president's press service reported.

In the meeting, S.Sargsyan said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, without exception, must be resolved by peaceful means and in accordance with the principles of international law.

Stephane Visconti said that realizes difficulties and necessity in resolving the conflict, as well as importance for the region's prosperity and stability. Therefore, will spare no efforts to solve the problem.