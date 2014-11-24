NATO Secretary-General concerned about incidents and violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is concerned about incidents and violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, J. Stoltenberg said that at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in the Hague.

"I am concerned about the recent incidents and violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. It emphasizes that there is no military solution to the conflict," said the Secretary General of the Alliance. According to him, an alternative to a political solution of the conflict does not exist.

"I do not see any direct role for NATO, but NATO supports the Minsk process to create the conditions for a sustainable peaceful solution through negotiations in Nagorno-Karabakh," said J. Stoltenberg.