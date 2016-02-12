 Top
    NATO Secretary General: 'Parties should avoid aggravating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh'

    Jens Stoltenberg: 'Azerbaijan and Armenia are NATO partners and we highly appreciate cooperation with both countries'

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Parties should demonstrate will to avoid aggravating situation regarding conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.'

    Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his interview to Radio 'Freedom'.

    But NATO chief did not comment on speech of the US National Intelligence Director James Clapper regarding aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2016.

    J.Stoltenberg said that they follow events regarding the conflict.

    The secretary general said Azerbaijan and Armenia are NATO partners: 'We highly appreciate cooperation with both countries.'

