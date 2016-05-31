NATO Secretary General: I don't believe Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has a military solution

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I do not believe in a military solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh."

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, speaking at the Warsaw University.

According to him, a few days ago, he has published a statement in which he supported a political solution to the problem: "I do not think there should be an increased military settlement. I urge the parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire."

He also called for further efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict.