NATO Deputy Secretary General: We stand for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "NATO is the Alliance that supports the supremacy of law. We note the importance of the UN Charter and OSCE Helsinki Final Act on the territorial integrity of states," NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said.

Report informs that NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller made the due statement speaking to reporters.

"We also stand for the peaceful resolution of all conflicts. And we support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijan and Armenia to seek a peaceful solution to Nagorno - Karabakh conflict," said Rose Gottemoeller.