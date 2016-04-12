Names of 13 Armenian servicemen and a colonel neutralized on the contact line unveiled - LIST - UPDATED

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Defense Ministry has revealed names of 7 servicemen, neutralized by Azerbaijani soldiers as a result of ceasefire violation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on April 2-5.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, spokesperson of the country's Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovanisyan posted their names on his page: Colonel Aleksan Arakelyan (born in 1982), sergeant Adam Sahakyan (1996), private soldiers - Norik Sargsyan (1996), Boris Ozmanyan (1996), Zhora Yesayan (1996), Azat Simonyan (1996), Artur Gevorkyan (1997).

***16:32

In the second half of the dayç he has announced the names of other 6 Armenian militants, which neutralized by Azerbaijani servicemen: Lieutenant Ashot Karapetovich Shahbazyan (23-year-old), sergeants- Karen Artakovich Nersisyan (19-year old), Arman Seyranovich Andreasyan (20-year-old), private soldiers - Grigori Gevorkovich Arutyunyan (19-year-old), Tigran Eduardovich Beraktsyan (19-year old), Bagrat Artuovich Aleksanyan (21-year-old).

Notably, on April 8, the spokesperson spread information on neutralization of 44 Armenian servicemen on the contact line of troops.

According to the experts, Armenian Defense Ministry doesn't fully disclose their full number and names in order to conceal exact number of casualties from the country's community. Armenian side unveils their name after a long period.