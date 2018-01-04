Named the funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of the funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until January 1, was announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No 755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 January 2018, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 88.008.970,18 AZN, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 9536,0 EUR and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 RUB.