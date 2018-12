Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed in Moscow

Russian MFA: This issue will be discussed during visit of Armenian foreign minister

15 February, 2017 12:20

https://report.az/storage/news/ade5bf89ea58093ece65a57b90c2389e/b4c63d0d-1982-4f3e-8e30-3dd3900f2756_292.jpg Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed in Moscow. Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing. According to her, the issue will be discussed during visit of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian to Moscow, February 20-21.