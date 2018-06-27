Nagorno Karabakh settlement discussed during OSCE Annual security review conference in Vienna

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ / The situation around the Nagorno Karabakh settlement was discussed during the OSCE Annual security review conference.

Report informs, during the two-day conference "Dialogue and responsibility for strengthening security in the OSCE region" in Vienna, the participants discussed conflict and crisis situations in the OSCE region, the settlement of protracted conflicts, as well as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, issues related to migration, etc.

The special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office in the South Caucasus, Gunter Bahler, as well as the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, participated during the working session on unresolved conflicts.

The participants of the conference exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the opportunities of the negotiation process.