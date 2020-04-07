​Nagorno Karabakh reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

The Nagorno Karabakh region, an occupied territory of Azerbaijan, confirmed the first coronavirus case.

Two samples were sent to Armenia for testing, one of which gave a positive result, Report says citing Novosti Armeniya.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 209 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,360,000 globally, resulting in 293,615 recoveries and 75,961 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.