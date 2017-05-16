Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed at the OSCE PA annual session in Minsk

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk should use all the potential for reaching a peace agreement. Report informs, it was stated in the report will be presented within the General Committee on Politics and Security at the annual session of the OSCE PA in Minsk, July 5-9.

The report notes that the 2016 April clashes have become the most serious escalation of the conflict since 1994, and many recent violations of the ceasefire on the line of contact were expressed.

"We regret the lack of progress in resolving the conflict, we must return to the negotiating table by all parties to avoid further military confrontation and de-escalation of the situation," says report, which is expected to be adopted during the forthcoming annual session of the assembly.

During the session, it is also planned to adopt a resolution in which the OSCE PA deputies, emphasizing the lack of progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, will call on the parties to continue talks for the settlement.