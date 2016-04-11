Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed at OSCE PA Bureau meeting

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the growth of tension in the zone of the conflict were discussed during the meeting of the OSCE PA Bureau, in Copenhagen.

Report informs referring to the press service of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin informed today the meeting participants on the issue.