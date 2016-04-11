 Top
    Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed at OSCE PA Bureau meeting

    OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus informed the meeting on the issue

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the growth of tension in the zone of the conflict were discussed during the meeting of the OSCE PA Bureau, in Copenhagen.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin informed today the meeting participants on the issue. 

