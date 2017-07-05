Lawmaker: We have to post Zahra Guliyeva's photo and propagate on the all international platforms

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We have to post photos of 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva, who killed as a result of the Armenian army firing on Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, and propagate on all international platforms".

Report informs, a member of Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, MP Fazil Mustafa said.

According to him, it is necessary to prepare brochures on this issue and spread in the Council of Europe to expand ideas about brutality of Armenians: "We must pay attention to the fact of death of children as a result of the occupation. We should not be concentrated in the world's reaction. Because we do not have hope in anyone. The result is that our lands have been occupied and if we cannot get a normal response to it, it would not be right to expect a particular attitude towards the death of a child. We just have to do our job. Because it will have a result sooner or later".

Fazil Mustafa stressed that if this fact is properly used, certain decisions will have a basis. If not, it will be forgotten after some time. According to him, not just young people, but everyone must be active in this field".

On July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.

Zahra Guliyeva, killed by Armenians, and Syrian Aylan Kurdi, washed back to shore