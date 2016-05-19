Bundestag member: We expect the Minsk Group to finally achieve a peaceful resolution

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Firing of our positions and villages and the settlements populated by the civil population along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan by the Armenian troops is being condemned by the world community.

Report informs, regarding this, MP Stephan Mayer, CDU, Spokesperson of the CDU/CSU fraction for Internal Affairs made a statement provided upon the request from TEAS.

The statement says, in order to prevent killing of innocent people, all the signs of violence should be unambiguously condemned.

'Stability in the South Caucasus is of very high importance and in the strategic interest of Germany and Europe. Especially in the context of the current military conflict I expect the international community and the Minsk Group to finally achieve a peaceful resolution', German MP has stated.

According to S.Mayer, the solution has to reflect international law and in particular the resolutions of the United Nations.