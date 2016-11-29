MP Rovshan Rzayev: We prepared a draft law on occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We have prepared a draft law on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, if necessary, we will submit the document to Milli Majlis."

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Legal Policy and State Building Committee Rovshan Rzayev said at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He said that preparation of a draft law by Milli Majlis on Khojaly tragedy is a positive case.