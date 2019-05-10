Russian MFA: "We are ready to work with parties to achieve a lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict"

"We are ready to work with parties to achieve a lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is proven by the results of recent meetings of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna and foreign ministers in Moscow," the Department of Information and Press at the Russian MFA said in connection with the 25th anniversary of the signing of a cease-fire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is a very complicated process. It has its ups and downs. The parties will need time and political will to coordinate the main points of solution. We will strive to actively assist Baku and Yerevan in the search for compromise.

"We will strengthen our mediation with the United States and France as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Notably, the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was signed on May 12, 1994.