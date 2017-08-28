Moscow to host meeting of spiritual leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia

https://report.az/storage/news/74372863c5c553b603fe641d8d2e94de/2f267f0b-057d-42f4-acc3-310051e2304b_292.jpg
Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia are planning to hold a regular meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on September 8.
Report informs citing the Interfax, said spokesperson of the Armenian Apostolic Church spokesperson Vahram Melikyan.
"According to preliminary data, the meeting will be held in Moscow on September 8”, he stated.
