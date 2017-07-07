Moroccan embassy: Civilians must be spared and protected at all costs

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco deeply regrets the tragic death of the baby Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother in the village of Alkhanli in the Fuzuli district on July 4.

Report informs, the statement of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco says.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of the innocent victims and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan", the embassy declares.

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2016) were killed. Guliyeva Salminaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.