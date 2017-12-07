Montenegrin FM: Progress was observed in Karabakh conflict settlement this year

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A positive progress was observed in the conflicts in Georgia, Moldova and Azerbaijan in 2017.

Report informs, Montenegrin FM Srdjan Darmanovic said at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

"Montenegro believes that a permanent ceasefire is extremely important for the progress of a sustainable political solution in accordance with the OSCE line", S. Darmanovich said.

"Positive progress was observed in the conflicts in Georgia, Moldova and Azerbaijan in 2017. In these cases, it is necessary to move up dangerous nature of the status quo towards creating a peaceful settlement based on UN resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act", diplomat stressed.

He added that Montenegro continues to support the OSCE institute efforts for conflict resolution.

More than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.