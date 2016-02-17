​Monitoring will be held on the contact line of troops

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ In compliance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the monitoring of the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops will be held on the territory of Terter district on February 18.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

From the Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be conducted by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Jiri Aberle.

The monitoring on the opposite side will be conducted by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative field assistants Yevgeny Sharov, Hristo Hristov and Peter Swedberg.