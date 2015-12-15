Monitoring will be held on the contact line of troops

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring will be held on contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring will be held on contact line near Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region on December 16.

On Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Peter Swedberg and Simon Tiller.

From the opposite side, the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov and Jiri Aberle.