Monitoring will be held on contact line of Azerbaijan-Armenian troops

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring will be held on contact line of troops in the territory of Tartar region on January 14.

On Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov and Simon Tiller.

From the opposite side, the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Hristo Hristov and Jiri Aberle.