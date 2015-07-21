 Top
    Monitoring to be held on the contact line of troops

    The monitoring is planned to conduct in Terter region of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Under the mandate of Personal Representative of theOSCEChairperson-in-Office, monitoring is planned to be held on the contact line of troops on July 22, in Terter region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, Evgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's field assistants Christo Christov and Jiri Aberle.

