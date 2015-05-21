 Top
    Close photo mode

    Monitoring to be held on contact line of troops

    It is planned to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops near Horadiz village

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops near the village of Horadiz of Fizuli region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Simon Tiller and Peter Swedberg.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Christo Christov and Eugene Sharov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi