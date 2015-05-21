Monitoring to be held on contact line of troops

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops near the village of Horadiz of Fizuli region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Simon Tiller and Peter Swedberg.

On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Christo Christov and Eugene Sharov.