    Monitoring to be conducted on contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    It is planned to hold monitoring on the contact line between the troops near Alibayli village of Tovuz region on December 11

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 11, it is planned to hold monitoring on the contact line between the troops near Alibayli village of Tovuz region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov and Peter Svedberg.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Yevgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller.

