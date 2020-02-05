Monitoring planned on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

The office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of the Terter region.

Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, that Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out a monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Kasprzyk's other field assistants Ognjen Jivic, Ghenadie Petrica, and Simon Tiller will monitor the ceasefire observation on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.