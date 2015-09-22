Monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incident

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on the contact line of troops near the village of Alibeyli of Tovuz region, which scheduled on September 22 due to the mandate of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field Assistants of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller.

On the opposite side of the front line, this work was done by field assistants of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.