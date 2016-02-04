Monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incident

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on the contact line of troops near Ashaghi Veyselli village of Fuzuli region, which scheduled on February 4, due to the mandate of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Peter Swedberg, Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller and High-Level Planning Group representative,Colonel Tuncay Sevim.

From the opposite side, the monitoring was held by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Anjey Kasprshik, his field assistants Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokritikh.