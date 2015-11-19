Monitoring on contact line ends without incident

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on the contact line of troops near Horadiz village of Fuzuli region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which scheduled on November 19, due to the mandate of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,Jiri Aberle, Peter Swedberg and Colonel Leuitenant, the representative of High Level Planning Group, Den Harvey.

From the opposite side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and Colonel, the representative of High Level Planning Group, Andrey Barashkin.