Monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be held

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring was planned to hold on the contact line between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia near Horadiz village of Fizuli region on January 14.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be held by the field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Yevgeny Sharov and Peter Svedberg.

On the opposite side of the contact line, monitoring will be held by the field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.