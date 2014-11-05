Monitoring held on contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia

https://report.az/storage/news/a02dede2f1f263ea73ca43b6fcea2652/fca93b10-020c-435e-820d-f71a949ee7b4_292.jpg
Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense. The monitoring held on the contact line of troops near Seysulan village of Tartar region under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office ended without any incident.
