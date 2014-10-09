Monitoring held on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 9, the monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Monitoring held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli region ended without any incident.