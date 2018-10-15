Monitoring exercise to be conducted on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On 16 October 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.