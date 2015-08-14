Monitoring conducted on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. On August 14, under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring was held on the contact line between the troops near Novoivanovka village of Gadabay region.

Monitoring ended without any incident.