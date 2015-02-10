Monitoring conducted on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

https://report.az/storage/news/cab18561670822297acb6ebf3d213744/3f00364e-6f42-48d9-b42b-ea7b711eec2f_292.jpg
Baku.10 February.REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops today, ended without an incident. Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.
Monitoring was conducted on the between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Seysulan village of Tartar region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author