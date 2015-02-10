 Top
    Close photo mode

    Monitoring conducted on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Monitoring was held on the contact line near Seysulan village of Tartar region

    Baku.10 February.REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops today, ended without an incident. Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    Monitoring was conducted on the between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Seysulan village of Tartar region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi