Moldovan section of International Society for Human Rights joined "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chair of The Moldovan section of the International Society for Human Rights Gennady Kaunov, has made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report was informed in the platform's press service, statement says: "I recognize the need for a peaceful solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and taking into account the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the internationally recognized borders of both states. In addition, I realize the importance of implementation of the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, and other international organizations.

Also, I express my support for the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts to address conflict. I regret that as the result of the unresolved conflict, presenting younger generations in both countries about each other is formed only in the context of war. Based on the foregoing, i support the idea of peaceful coexistence of peoples and solutions of protracted conflicts. I express support for the Peace Platform, whose purpose is to establish and maintain peace and order in the South Caucasus region.

For this reason, I express my support for this initiative, and join to "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform", the document reads.