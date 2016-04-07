Moldovan FM: Karabakh conflict should be settled on territorial integrity principles

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ All territorial conflicts should be resolved based on the norms of international law, respect for territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Galbur said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Namig Aliyev.

During the meeting they discussed the situation related to the recent events in the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan stressed that official Baku is committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on norms and principles of international law.

According to him, Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community that the illegal presence of armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories Azerbaijan is the main cause of deterioration of the situation, and is a threat to peace and stability in the region.

Current situation and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova also discussed at the meeting.

In turn, A. Galbur noted that all territorial conflicts should be resolved based on the norms of international law, respect for territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Letter from the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan presented to the Head of the Foreign Ministry of Moldova, as well as other documents that reflect the position of Azerbaijan in connection with recent events in the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.