    Mogherini: The EU ready to contribute the OSCE Minsk Group efforts

    EU High Representative met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has met with Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in the framework of the 71th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the meeting the sides discussed the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    High Representative Federica Mogherini has confirmed the full assistance of the EU to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

